Von der Leyen plans on preparing EU for war

(MENAFN) Andrius Kubilius, the nominee for the European Union's first-ever Commissioner for Defense and Space, has emphasized that making the EU more self-reliant and prepared for military conflict will be a key priority for the next European Commission. Speaking at his confirmation hearing in Brussels on Wednesday, Kubilius, who was nominated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, stated that the EU must strengthen its defense capabilities as the US is expected to shift its strategic focus to China in the coming decades.



Kubilius explained that the upcoming Commission will prioritize defense, especially in light of the potential threat of Russian aggression. He noted that while US policy under President-elect Donald Trump remains uncertain, the EU must be ready to manage its own defense challenges, with Russia and China rapidly advancing in defense spending. Kubilius pointed out that Russia's defense budget, in terms of purchasing power, will soon surpass that of all EU member states combined.



As part of its defense strategy, Kubilius suggested that the EU should continue its support for Ukraine, highlighting the €120 billion the EU has already committed to aiding Ukraine since 2022, with another €74 billion pledged.



