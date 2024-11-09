Trump marks his return to presidency

(MENAFN) Donald has won the US election, marking his return to the presidency after serving as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021. With this victory, he becomes the 47th president of the United States. Trump didn’t just defeat his opponent, Kamala Harris, but decisively trounced her—so much so that she didn’t even address her supporters at the traditional election party, instead retreating quietly.



Trump, claiming his win, declared that he and his supporters had “made history”—and he may very well be right. While the phrase “the most important election in our lifetime” has often been overused, Trump’s second victory is exceptional for several reasons. Not only is he the first president since the 1880s to win a second term after leaving office, but his return comes at a time of profound global change.



The election occurs amid the decline of American dominance on the world stage and the rise of a multipolar global order. It is in this context of shifting power that we must understand the so-called "Trump Phenomenon."



Trump’s rise to political prominence is nothing short of remarkable. Though his politics are not to my personal liking (I’m a socialist and he, unsurprisingly, is not), there is no denying that Trump is a natural-born politician with extraordinary political instincts. This skillset ensures that his influence, whether for good or ill, will remain significant.



Looking back, it’s easy to forget just how sensational Trump’s political journey has been. Since 2011, he has broken into US politics from the political fringes, challenging the country’s traditional elites. He has reshaped the Republican Party, particularly its far-right wing, and transformed it into his personal political vehicle.



