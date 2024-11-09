Both Biden, Harris congratulate Trump

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has reached out to President-elect Donald to congratulate him on his election win and invited him to the White House to begin discussions on the transition of power. Vice President Kamala Harris, the nominee for president, has also reportedly called Trump to concede defeat and is expected to deliver her formal concession speech later on Wednesday.



While the final vote count from Tuesday’s election is still ongoing, Trump has secured victories in five key battleground states—Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania—and is projected to win Arizona and Nevada as well. With at least 292 electoral votes, he has surpassed the 270 needed to claim the White House, while Harris has garnered 224 votes.



The White House confirmed that Biden’s staff will work with Trump’s transition team to coordinate a meeting date soon. Biden also plans to address the nation on Thursday regarding the election results.



In July, there had been calls within the Democratic Party for Biden to step aside due to concerns over his age, with some suggesting Harris replace him at the convention. The 81-year-old president also reportedly called Harris on Wednesday to congratulate her on her campaign efforts.



As for Harris, she called Trump to offer her congratulations and discuss the importance of a peaceful transfer of power, according to an anonymous staff member, ahead of her planned address to the public.



