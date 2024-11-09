Stalin In Virudhunagar District As Part Of Statewide Tour To Monitor Govt Schemes

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin visited Virudhunagar district as part of his statewide tour to monitor projects.

During his visit, he stopped by a fireworks factory in the district, where he met with the workers and staff to inquire about their well-being.

Stalin inspected the firecracker production areas and the warehouse and reviewed the required certifications for the factory's operation.

The Chief Minister directed the factory owner to provide insurance facilities for all the workers. He was informed that the factory was well-equipped, adhered to all safety protocols, and had not experienced any accidents.

It may be noted that Virudhunagar district, particularly Sivakasi, is the largest firecracker-producing region in India. During the 2024 Deepavali festival, Sivakasi reported a sales turnover of Rs 6,000 crore, solidifying its reputation as the 'firecracker capital of India'.

Upon arrival at Madurai airport from Chennai, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome. Crowds gathered along the roads to greet him as he travelled to Virudhunagar.

This visit is part of a larger tour that Stalin began in Coimbatore on November 5.

In a letter to party members, he shared his plans to conduct ground-level inspections across the state to evaluate the progress of various government schemes.

He emphasised his commitment to visiting every district to inform the public about the achievements and successes of these welfare initiatives. Although he has not specified a timeline for the tour, Stalin's visits will be spread out over time.

Since taking office in May 2021, his government has introduced various programmes aimed at uplifting marginalised communities.

Key initiatives include the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 monthly to 1,15,16,292 women; free bus travel for women; the Makkalai Thedi Matuthuvam (Health at Doorstep) scheme; and the Chief Minister's Free Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren.

Another notable scheme, Pudhumai Pen, offers Rs 1,000 per month to girl students from government and government-aided schools pursuing college education. Around 3.28 lakh girl students have benefitted from this initiative.

Following the success of the abovementioned scheme, it was extended to boys in government and government-aided schools through the Tamizh Pudhalvan scheme, which now aids approximately 3.18 lakh boys.

The government's Naan Mudhalvan (I am the First) scheme has trained 28 lakh students to improve employability and facilitate skill development.

Through these schemes, the government has distributed over Rs 6,569 crore across Tamil Nadu. The initiatives have drawn attention from other states, with ministers and officials visiting Tamil Nadu to learn about the welfare programmes inspired by the Dravidian model.

The Chief Minister's office announced that Stalin would meet with government officials, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives to review the implementation of these initiatives.

On Sunday, he will meet with sanitary workers and traders of Virudhunagar to hear their grievances. Stalin will also inaugurate the new District Collector's Office and the Integrated Commercial Tax Office in Virudhunagar on November 10.