(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On November 8, 2024, a shocking incident unfolded at São Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport. Antonio Vinicius Lopes Gritzbach, a 38-year-old businessman, met a violent end in a brazen shooting. The attack occurred around 4:10 PM in Terminal 2's arrivals area.



Gritzbach was no ordinary businessman. He had deep ties to Brazil's largest criminal organization, the First Command of the Capital (PCC). His role as an informant for the São Paulo Public Prosecutor's Office made him a marked man.



Security cameras captured the chilling scene. Two hooded men exited a black vehicle, wearing bulletproof vests and carrying rifles. They fired approximately 29 shots at Gritzbach, striking him in the face. Two bodyguards, likely off-duty military police, were also injured.



The assassination highlights the PCC's far-reaching powe . This group has evolved from a prison gang to a transnational criminal empire. It now operates in at least 24 countries with an estimated 42,000 members. The PCC's annual revenue reportedly reaches $1 billion.







Gritzbach's involvement with the PCC was complex and dangerous. He worked as a cryptocurrency broker, allegedly embezzling about $20 million from the organization. This money was meant for crypto asset investments. In 2021, Gritzbach faced a PCC "crime tribunal" and endured 9 hours of torture.



His testimony to prosecutors revealed a vast money laundering scheme. It implicated businessmen and football agents working for the PCC. Gritzbach also linked the organization to a high-ranking drug trafficker's murder in 2021.

Businessman's Execution at Brazil's Largest Airport Unveils Complex Criminal Web

The airport assassination caused panic among travelers. It exposed the challenges Brazilian authorities face in protecting informants and fighting organized crime. The incident also revealed the PCC's infiltration into various sectors of society.



Governor Tarcísio de Freitas promised a thorough investigation. The case is now under the Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP). This high-profile murder raises serious concerns about public safety in Brazil.



The execution of Gritzbach demonstrates the risks faced by those who cooperate with law enforcement. It shows the brutal reality of crossing powerful criminal organizations like the PCC. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against organized crime in Brazil.

MENAFN09112024007421016031ID1108867875