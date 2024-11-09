Afghanistan: Police Find Drugs, Arrest Seven

(MENAFN- IANS) Kandahar, Nov 9 (IANS) Counter-narcotics in Afghanistan's Kandahar province have uncovered illicit drugs, including heroin and opium poppy, and arrested seven suspected drug smugglers over the past week, provincial police spokesman Mullah Asadullah Jamshid said on Saturday.

The seizures, which included heroin, opium poppy, hashish, and equipment used for heroin production, were made during operations conducted across parts of the province, Jamshid said.

The official emphasised that police are committed to preventing drug production and trafficking within the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a related case, police in Parwan province recently arrested two individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking, according to provincial police spokesman Fazal Rahim Muskinyar.