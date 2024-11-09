Journalist Delegation From Nepal Visits Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A distinguished delegation of senior journalists from Nepal visited Marwah Studios as part of the ongoing efforts by the Indo-Nepal and Cultural Forum (INFCF) to strengthen relations between India and Nepal. The visit was organized at the invitation of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and Chair of the Indo-Nepal Film and Cultural Forum.



The delegation interacted with members of ICMEI and students from the AAFT School of Journalism. The event also featured a special address by Vipin Gaur, Secretary General of the Newspapers Association of India (NAI), who spoke about the current landscape of Indian journalism. Haripriya Thakur Banga Director Events at Marwah Studios hosted the event.



A key highlight of the visit was a special program recorded at Radio Noida 107.4FM, where the journalists shared their experiences and insights on the media industry. The visiting delegation included: Laxmi Bhandari – Senior Journalist, Kantipur Television; Chairperson, Initiative of Media Women Nepal, Shiksha Bhattrai – Senior Journalist and English Newsreader, Nepal Television, Kabita Kumari Adhikari – Editor-in-Chief, Suchana Ra Press Online News Portal; Former Talk Show Host, Nepal-1 TV; Board Director, Gorkhapatra Sansthan, Madhu Shahi – Senior Journalist, Rastriya Samachar Samiti (State-Owned News Agency, Nepal); Former Journalist, Kantipur TV, Pratima Rai – Senior Journalist, Women's Era Magazine; Talk Show Host,“Time to Talk Show”; English Columnist, Milap Magazine



The visit further solidified the collaborative initiatives between India and Nepal in the fields of media and journalism, and the delegation expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage with Indian journalists and students.



