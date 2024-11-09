300 MW Additional Electricity For J&K: Omar

Hitting back at his critics, Omar said,“Some people made fun of my Delhi visit recently. But it is fine with me as I want to get things done that will benefit people.”

“I met the power minister and he sanctioned 300 MW additional power to us so that we can reduce the electricity cuts,” the chief minister said while replying to the Motion of Thanks for the lieutenant governor's address in the Assembly.

Electricity shortage has been a major issue in the Union Territory as the high demand in Kashmir during winter, and in Jammu during summer, often leads to frequent power cuts in the respective regions.

The additional electricity will substantially help the government tide over the crisis.

The chief minister said he also met the Union surface transport minister, who will announce projects when he visits Jammu and Kashmir.

“For the time being, he has sanctioned additional funds from the budget for constructing bridges,” he said, adding that the existing legislature is what people wanted in terms of power.

“This is not the Assembly that we want but this Assembly is the way to the Assembly we want. We want a full-fledged Assembly and the prime minister has made a commitment to this. My meetings with the prime minister and the home minister were successful.... I am hopeful that the process of restoration of statehood will start soon,” Omar said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now