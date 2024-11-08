EU Condemns Occupation Attack On UNIFIL Troops

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The European Union condemned on Friday the attack on the UN convoy of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) which endangered the peacekeepers and resulted in a small number of injuries among them.

The EU representative of external affairs, Josep Borrell, said in a post on the (X) website that all parties of the conflict must ensure safety of UNIFIL personnel and allow them perform their vital mission in Lebanon.

Borrell stated that the recent on Lebanon killed at least 53 people and more than 160 people within 24 hours.

He called for an immediate cessation of fire to spare civilians' lives.

UNIFIL said in a statement yesterday that a convoy of its forces was hit in an Israeli air strike at the northern passageway of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. Three people died and five of the peacekeepers were wounded in the strike. (end)

arn







MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108867055