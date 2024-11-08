Embraer Order Backlog At 9-Year High

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The firm order backlog for Embraer , the Brazilian aircraft company, hit USD 22.7 billion in Q3 of this year, a nine-year high and a 25% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter increase, the company reported this Friday (8).

Embraer delivered 59 jet aircraft during Q3, including two C-390 Millennium multi-mission cargo units. The number is up 26% from Q2 and 37% from Q3 2023. Revenue hit BRL 9.4 billion (USD 1.6 billion at current exchange rates), up nearly 50% year-on-year. Adjusted net income was BRL 1.18 billion (USD 204 million), up 604.3%, i.e., a sevenfold year-on-year increase.



