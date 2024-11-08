Tide Cleaners Spins Into Midland With First Location Opening Nov. 11

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

World-renowned laundry brand brings its signature clean to West Texas, with grand opening deals and giveaways

- Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide CleanersMIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Cleaners is ready to freshen up Midland with the grand opening of its first location in the city on Nov. 11. at 3216 W. Wadley Ave. This new store, owned and operated by local general manager Johnny Guerrero, marks the brand's third location in West Texas and continues its ongoing expansion in the dry-cleaning industry through strategic acquisitions and conversions.To celebrate this milestone, Tide Cleaners will offer 50% off the first order and 20% off dry cleaning services for all new customers. Guests will also receive complimentary bags filled with samples, promotional items and coupons, ensuring they can take home Tide's signature freshness. The new location will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.“This new Tide Cleaners in Midland is ready to offer the same trusted service that customers across the country rely on,” said Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide Cleaners.“Our goal is to provide a convenient, high-quality solution for busy families and professionals in the area, allowing them to focus on what matters most.”Guerrero expressed his enthusiasm for the opening, stating,“We are committed to providing the convenient, high-quality laundry service that Midland deserves. We look forward to serving our neighbors and making their lives a little easier with our premium services. I invite everyone to stop by and see why Tide Cleaners is the #1 brand in dry cleaning.”Tide Cleaners is known for its innovative approach to laundry care, offering a full range of services, including dry-cleaning, wash-and-fold, alterations and specialized care for items like household goods and wedding dresses. Customers can also enjoy convenient features like same-day service, uniform cleaning, delivery options and 24/7 drop-off and pick-up.Operating under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is reshaping the laundry and dry-cleaning sector by focusing on unmatched customer service and quality through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. With over 200 sites nationwide, Tide Services offers innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off and collection, a user-friendly mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of the Tide brand.Service that suits you from the #1 brand in dry cleaning.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, stands as America's premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals. For more information, visit tidecleaners.For information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.# # #

