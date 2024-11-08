The 2024 LIT Music Awards Presents The LIT Of The Year And Category Winners For Season 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 LIT Awards S2 Full Results Announced

2025 LIT Calling for Entries

2024 S2 LIT of the Year - 9 to 5 by Shannon K

The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially reveals the exceptional winners for Season 2 of the 2024 LIT Music Awards.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) officially reveals the exceptional winners for Season 2 of the 2024 LIT Music Awards , a competition that celebrates and honors exceptional musical talent from around the world. Recognizing everything from chart-topping songs and striking music videos to powerful live performances, the LIT Music Awards honors all individuals who are making waves in the global music scene. This season's winners embody true musical excellence, representing the very best the industry has to offer.

This season, the LIT Music Awards attracted hundreds of entries from all corners of the globe, showcasing talent in music, music video, dance, songwriting, influencers, and instrumental performance categories. With submissions pouring in from countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Italy, Spain and China, the competition highlights impressive excellence and creativity across the industry, demonstrating the global impact of these talented individuals and their music.

2024 LIT of the Year (Season 2)

9 to 5 by Shannon K, United States

The LIT Music Awards is proud to honor Shannon K as the 2024 LIT of the Year of Season 2 for her outstanding work,“9 to 5.” This prestigious title, awarded to the highest-scoring entry in the competition, recognizes the incredible creativity and craftsmanship behind their music. Following professional evaluations by the jury, Shannon K has achieved this top honor and is presented with a LITO Statuette and an honorary certificate, placing her among the most celebrated talents in the LIT Music Awards history.

2024 Category Winners of the Year (Season 2)

Alongside honoring the LIT of the Year, the competition also proudly recognizes the Category Winners of the Year, each of whom has set a new standard in their respective fields. These winners exemplify the creativity and innovation that the LIT Music Awards seeks to celebrate, further raising the bar for musical excellence across various genres and categories:

1. LIT Music of the Year – Moliendo Café by Morris Northcutt, United States

2. LIT Songwriting of the Year – Turning My Head by Intimacy Records, United Kingdom

3. LIT Instrumentalist of the Year – Mendelssohn: Fantasia in F-Sharp minor by Sophia Agranovich, United States

Among the standout entrants recognized for their passion and dedication to music are Lyia Meta, Orchestra Fuego Productions LLC, Sigrid Rosier, Hans-Peter de Zeeuw a.k.a. d'Z, Steven Chesne, and many more. Their remarkable contributions have earned them well-deserved recognition in this year's competition.

Kindly visit the LIT Music Awards' official website for the complete list of award winners here: .

“I'm genuinely inspired by the incredible talent and musical brilliance showcased this season. The achievements we've witnessed have made a lasting impact, proving that artists truly shape their own paths while forging meaningful connections with their audiences,” exclaimed Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The outstanding quality of this season's entries highlights a bright and evolving future for the music industry, a vision sharpened by the expertise of our international LIT jury.”

Grand Jury Panel

The LIT Music Awards jury consists of distinguished professionals from various sectors of the music industry. With a commitment to impartiality, each juror is selected for their expertise and significant contributions to the field, adding a level of depth and credibility to the evaluation process. This year's panel includes respected names such as Samya Mohamed, Shumile, Zhiyi Wang, Kerry Martin, Asuka Uchida, and many others, all of whom hold esteemed positions within the industry.

“The LIT Music Awards serves as a platform to celebrate outstanding musical talent-individuals with boundless potential to create music that resonates with the world,” remarked Thomas.“It's exciting to imagine the lasting influence these exceptional artists will have. As we look ahead, the LIT Music Awards opens a new chapter in our journey, one that honors the creativity, innovation, and passion that drive the music industry forward.”

The LIT Music Awards is thrilled to announce that its 2025 competition is officially open for entries, continuing its mission to celebrate talent and creativity within the music industry. The Early Bird Deadline is set for December 11, 2024, offering an early opportunity to submit your best work. Submissions will be accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on March 21, 2025. Winners will be officially announced on May 16, 2025.

About LIT Music Awards

The LIT Music Awards is an international music competition celebrating and honoring exceptional musical talent from around the world. From music, music video, songwriting, dance, influencers to instrumental performances, the LIT Music Awards is where musical excellence takes center stage in the entertainment industry, celebrating the pulsating heart of the global music scene.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, New York Photography Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

Tyler K.

International Awards Associate Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.