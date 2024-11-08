25 Per Cent Of Indians Affected By Varicose Veins, Say Health Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Approximately 25 per cent of India's population suffers from varicose veins -- a condition often underdiagnosed in India -- and can be treated without surgery, say leading national and international medical experts.

They believe recent advancements in non-surgical methods are transforming the approach to vascular care, enabling even remote areas to access high-quality treatments.

Over 100 medical professionals from across India participated in the Indian Vein (IVC) 2024, hosted by Avis Hospitals. Experts from Brazil virtually participated.

It was spearheaded by Dr. Rajah V. Koppala, founder of Avis Hospitals and a renowned vascular interventional specialist.

The IVC focused on sharing best practices in non-surgical solutions such as laser treatments and other innovative approaches.

Dr. Koppala highlighted that Avis Hospitals has successfully treated over 40,000 patients using non-surgical methods over the past eight years. He stressed the importance of staying updated on new developments to continue enhancing patient outcomes.

The event featured insights from international experts, including Dr. Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira and Dr. Fernando Tres Silveira, who shared updates on global trends and challenges in vascular and interventional radiology.

The discussions underscored that while non-surgical methods can be highly effective, there are cases where surgical intervention is necessary. Indian experts engaged in dialogue with international colleagues, exchanging knowledge on advanced treatments and decision-making for complex cases.

Participants gained practical insights into various treatment options, with senior specialists outlining which methods are most effective for different conditions. The Congress showcased the importance of continuous learning and adopting new techniques to improve the treatment of varicose veins, a condition often underdiagnosed in India.

Dr. Koppala said the participation of top vascular experts in Hyderabad and the knowledge shared here will benefit practitioners across the country.

"This Congress is not just about sharing information but about shaping the future of medical practice in India. With non-surgical treatments gaining traction globally, our healthcare professionals must integrate these methods into their practice,” he said.

Dr. Roy Varghese, Vascular Surgeon, emphasised: "Chronic venous disease affects 20-35 per cent of the adult Indian population. Endovascular procedures have simplified treatment, offering a painless, day-care approach."

The event also included participation from major medical technology companies such as Medtronic, which showcased cutting-edge equipment useful for modern vascular procedures, underlining their role in the advancement of non-invasive treatment methods.