(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sandra Lee will also host a new three-part QVC special, "Sandra Lee NOW", bringing customers the best holiday finds, tips and tricks



WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone's favorite aunt, Aunt

Sandy Claus is coming to QVC® , just in time for the holidays to make everything easier and more festive.

Today QVC, a world leader in live shoppable entertainment, announced the launch of Aunt Sandy Claus, a

collection by multi-Emmy® Award-winning TV host, Home and Holiday Expert, and Q50 Ambassador Sandra Lee. This very merry collection includes holiday décor, linens and kitchen and entertaining essentials, created especially for QVC. Select items from the collection are available now on QVC

and the full assortment will premiere on-air on November 17.



Home and Holiday Expert Sandra Lee Launches Aunt Sandy Claus Collection with QVC.

Continue Reading

This year, Sandra will be hosting three one-hour specials,

"Sandra Lee NOW," airing on QVC November 10, 17, and 24. She will share how to make this a season of possibility offering her savvy hints and hacks for holiday cooking, entertaining, gifting and more. The shows will be filled with festive finds from QVC, including items from the new Aunt Sandy Claus holiday décor and trim collection.

"Sandra Lee always brings the fun and the festive and that's exactly why we are thrilled to welcome her back and have her share her expertise in holiday entertaining, gifting, cooking and more through new programming for the season," said Kristen Stevens, Vice President of Home and GMM, QVC. "As a member of our Q50, Sandra embodies the spirit of the Age of Possibility through her successful career that has spanned decades. Now, our QVC customers can experience the magic that Sandra has to offer for the holiday season."

The entire Aunt Sandy Claus assortment is affordably priced under $100 and includes holiday décor like illuminated gingerbread houses and stockings and stocking holders; linens including reversible plaid/sherpa comforter set and pillows; and kitchen/bakeware essentials such as a stamped stoneware muffin pan and pie plate, a stoneware cake stand and copper Christmas cookie cutters. Every item in the collection is fun and festive with Sandra's take on holiday classics.

"I am super excited to come back to see all the viewers, fans and customers. I absolutely love the dream team that I get to work with at QVC.

This year is the ultimate holiday of possibility in home, trim, and gifting. What a gift it's been to be a part of the Q50 with all of my sisters celebrating what it means to be living our age of possibility," says Sandra. "I've been with the QVC family for 30 years and this year, I want to help make everyone's holidays a little easier and a lot more festive whether by adding some new holiday décor or learning some of my new holiday hacks to impress all your guests. I know that the QVC customers love the holidays as much as I do, and I can't wait to spread some cheer with them throughout the month. It really will be the Best Holiday Ever."

The Aunt Sandy Claus collection will debut during "Sandra Lee NOW" a three-part special filled with the best from this season's finds including your favorite brands and merry moments you won't want to miss. "Sandra Lee NOW" airs on November 10, 17, and 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST. Shop the Aunt

Sandy Claus

holiday assortment now on QVC .

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" qv , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram

or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube

or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA , QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube

or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee is a Gracie and multiple Emmy® Award-Winning advocate, activist, philanthropist and an internationally acclaimed home life expert. She is a bestselling author of 27 books and the Editor in Chief of Sandra Lee Magazine and Sandralee. During her inspiring career, she created/hosted numerous highly rated television programs broadcast on ABC, NBC, FOX, Food Network, HGTV, Discovery Family, and Cooking Channels with airings in 63 countries worldwide.

SOURCE QVC, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED