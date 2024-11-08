EU Prolongs Mandate Of Military Assistance Mission For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The European Council adopted on Friday a decision extending the mandate of the EU Military Assistance Mission in Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) for a further two years until November 15, 2026.

The European Council stated in a press release that it will allocate a budget of approximately 409 million euros (441 million dollars) for the period from November 14, 2024 to November 15, 2026.

The statement confirmed that the mission remains a key tool for EUآ's military support to Ukraine, with its primary objective being to enhance the military capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The press release added that EUMAM Ukraine will cooperate with NATO, in particular the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) and will exchange information with the latter in a transparent, reciprocal and inclusive manner.

The European Council had adopted a decision on October 17, 2022, to establish the EUMAM Ukraine mission for an initial two-year period.

The EUآ's military assistance mission has contributed to strengthening the military capacity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to regenerate and conduct operations effectively, enabling Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, exercise its sovereignty, and protect civilians from "Russian aggression." (end)

