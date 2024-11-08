Cognitive Energy Industry Research Report 2024: Transforming Oil & Gas With AI And Robotics
Date
11/8/2024 8:46:00 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive Energy: Transforming Oil & gas with AI and Robotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive exploration of the latest trends in AI and robotics across the oil and gas sector.
It delves into advancements that enhance efficiency, precision, and safety, emphasizing the transformative role of AI and robotics in operations such as predictive maintenance, drilling optimization, and emissions monitoring by highlighting real-world applications and showcasing how these innovations improve operational workflows and reduce manual labor.
Additionally, it discusses use cases of trending topics such as generative AI-enhanced seismic data interpretation, and autonomous drones and robots for pipeline inspection. Providing strategic insights and practical applications, this report is indispensable for businesses looking to leverage advanced AI and robotics for a competitive advantage.
Innovations: presents real-world innovation examples related to AI and robotics solutions in Oil and Gas. It casts light on enterprises and startups using AI and robotics in oil and gas across different operations and processes.
Reasons to Buy
No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors. The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation. Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges. The innovation landscape report on AI and robotics innovations in Oil and Gas, published by the analyst as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key enterprises as well as startups.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. AI in Oil and Gas
2.1 Evolution
2.2 Value chain impact
2.3 Key use cases
2.4 Real-world innovations
2.5 What's trending
3. Robotics in Oil and Gas
3.1 Evolution
3.2 Value chain impact
3.3 Key use cases
3.4 Real-world innovations
3.5 What's Trending
4. Outlook & challenges
Companies Featured
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) AIRMO AIQ AkerBP Amperon ANYbotics Automation Anywhere AviSight Beagle Systems Beta Tank Robotics Blockchain for Energy (B4E) Boston Dynamics BP Plc C3.AI Canvass Chevron Cognite Cosmo Oil Company Corva LLC Cygnus Databricks eDrilling Embassy of Things (EOT) Enverus Equinor Event 38 ENEOS Flyability Fugro GE Vernova Geminus Gecko Robotics Google Halliburton Hydromea Imperial Oil Imrandd INEOS Energy Intelliwell Klarian Kudan Kystdesign Microsoft Nauticus Robotics Nextgeo Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Orbital Sidekick Paxon Energy Petrobras Preferred Networks Process Vision Rockwell Automation Samsung Heavy Industries Saudi Aramco Shell SLB SparkCognition Standard Chartered Stinger Technology TotalEnergies Transocean Unique Group Weatherford Yokogawa Electric
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN08112024004107003653ID1108865695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.