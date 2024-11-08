PRA Group To Present At Upcoming November And December 2024 Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, (Nasdaq: PRAA ), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, announces today that management is scheduled to participate at the following investor in November and December:

Citizens JMP Securities Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Conference Type: 1x1 meetings only

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Conference Type: 1x1 meetings and presentation at 9:45 a.m. E.T.

Location: Virtual

Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Conference Type: 1x1 meetings and fireside chat at 7:30 a.m. E.T.

Location: The Boca Raton, Boca Raton, Florida

Sidoti Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Conference Type: 1x1 meetings and presentation at 10:00 a.m. E.T.

Location: Virtual

Webcast Link:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact PRA Group's investor relations at [email protected]

or 757-431-7913.



About PRA Group, Inc.

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Najim Mostamand, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(757) 431-7913

[email protected]



News Media Contact:

Elizabeth Kersey

Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy

(757) 641-0558

[email protected]

