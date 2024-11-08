MEET ROMER AT STROLLERIA - NOVEMBER 9TH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Designed for Families Seeking Timeless Style, Premium Safety, and Thoughtfully Crafted Baby Gear

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Romer , the latest premium baby gear brand, invites expectant parents, families, media, and influencers to join us for an exclusive in-store event at Strolleria

in Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday, November 9th from 11 AM to 2 PM. This exciting event marks Romer's expansion into Arizona, providing a unique opportunity to experience our products firsthand!

At Romer, style and quality are at the forefront of our design. Building on a foundation of premium safety and engineering expertise, we've curated a line of luxury car seats, strollers, and travel accessories designed to help you embrace every moment of your parenting journey with authenticity and love. Discover Romer:

What to Expect:

The event will showcase Romer's full line of car seats, strollers, and accessories with live product demonstrations throughout the day. Brand experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights into the craftsmanship, quality, and functionality that set Romer apart in the baby gear market.

Event Highlights:



Interactive Product Demos: Get a hands-on feel for Romer's premium baby gear and learn why discerning parents are choosing Romer for style, durability, and safety.

Create Your Own Name Bracelet: Customize a bracelet with your child's name, a monogram, or a special message-perfect for expectant parents and loved ones! Swag and Refreshments: Guests will receive a chic, reusable glass tea bottle with a bamboo lid and can enjoy a delightful selection of premium snacks and refreshments.

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to explore Romer's portfolio in a welcoming environment. Local media and influencers are encouraged to join us and to help share the excitement with their audiences.

"We are so excited to introduce Romer to our local community! Romer's products truly encompass everything that new and growing families need for their little ones and being able to get a first-hand touch and feel of the items will truly emphasize that," said Jenna King, Strolleria's Marketing Manager.

A Unique Experience for Parents



Choosing the right baby gear can sometimes feel overwhelming for parents, but this event is all about making it enjoyable, interactive, and informative. "Romer's beautiful designs initially catch the eye, but it's the focus on quality, safety, and thoughtful features that resonates most with families," King added. "Having the opportunity to test and learn about Romer's gear in-store helps parents see just how much Romer values their child's safety and comfort."



With this event, Romer and Strolleria aim to offer parents the chance to explore baby gear in a fun, hands-on environment. "We hope parents who come visit our store and learn about Romer's product line can understand the dedication to making products that are safe for children and extremely functional for families," King concluded.



Event Details:

Location: Strolleria, 8905 E Del Camino Dr, Suite 1, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Date & Time: Saturday, November 9th, 11 AM - 2 PM



For more information about Strolleria, visit: .



About Romer

Romer is a timeless baby gear brand dedicated to creating premium car seats, strollers, and travel accessories that empower parents to embrace every moment of their parenting journey with sophistication and love. Rooted in quality, safety, and mindful design, our products feature simple yet refined fabrics made from predominantly recycled and upcycled materials. With an unwavering focus on blending style, quality, and advanced engineering, Romer seamlessly integrates into the lifestyle of today's modern families. For a closer look, visit or follow the brand on

Instagram , YouTube , and/or

Facebook . Product user guides and compatibility charts can be viewed here .

CONTACT:

Kate Clark

860.796.1531

[email protected]



