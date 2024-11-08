TRC Grenade Attack Case Solved, Three Srinagar Residents Arrested: Police

Addressing a press here, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said that on November 3, a grenade was lobbed at TRC that left 12 civilians including a woman and man seriously wounded.

“In the attack a woman Abida was seriously wounded. She has little kids. Similarly, lone bread earner for his family Habibullah was also seriously injured. Habibullah has a bed ridden son at his home,” the IGP said.

He said Srinagar police constituted teams and tasked them to investigate the case.“After thorough investigations, three persons who are affiliated with the LeT outfit and were behind the TRC grenade attack,” the IGP said.

He said that the arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Shiekh and Afnan Ahmed, all residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar.

“All three have been booked under UAPA and a case against them have been lodged in police station Kothibagh. They carried out this act at the behest of Pakistan based handlers,” the IGP said.

