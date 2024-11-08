TRC Grenade Attack Case Solved, Three Srinagar Residents Arrested: Police
Date
11/8/2024 7:07:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdhi Friday said that the recent TRC grenade attack case in which 12 civilians were injured has been cracked and three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associates involved in the act have been arrested and booked under UAPA.
Addressing a press conference here, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said that on November 3, a grenade was lobbed at TRC that left 12 civilians including a woman and man seriously wounded.
ADVERTISEMENT
“In the attack a woman Abida was seriously wounded. She has little kids. Similarly, lone bread earner for his family Habibullah was also seriously injured. Habibullah has a bed ridden son at his home,” the IGP said.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said Srinagar police constituted teams and tasked them to investigate the case.“After thorough investigations, three persons who are affiliated with the LeT outfit and were behind the TRC grenade attack,” the IGP said.
He said that the arrested persons have been identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Shiekh and Afnan Ahmed, all residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar.
Read Also
Kashmir Tourism Players Call For Peace, Condemn Terror Attacks
Day After Grenade Attack, Security Beefed Up In Srinagar
“All three have been booked under UAPA and a case against them have been lodged in police station Kothibagh. They carried out this act at the behest of Pakistan based handlers,” the IGP said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08112024000215011059ID1108865446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.