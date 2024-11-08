Increasing Application In Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Fetal bovine Serum (FBS) is the centrifuged fluid component of either clotted or defibrinated whole blood of fetal calves. FBS is a by-product of the beef industry, however its production is dependent on a number of external factors such as weather conditions and changes in beef consumption.

Growth of the

Fetal Bovine Serum

is due to proper concentration use which can fulfill specific metabolic requirements for the cell culture. Furthermore, the market growth is attributed to the use of high content of hormones, carrier proteins and macromolecular proteins in biotechnological research.

Government regulation regarding animal well fare is likely to hamper the market growth. Alternatives to FBS is available in market but it's not applicable in every media and effectiveness is very low.

Segmental Insights

Global fetal bovine serums market is segmented by product, application, end-users, and region.

By product, the market is segmented into charcoal stripped, chromatographic, dialyzed fetal bovine serum (FBS), exosome depleted, stem cell and others. Stem cell is further sub-segmented into embryonic stem cells qualified and mesenchymal stem cell qualified.

Based on application, fetal bovine serums market is segmented into drug discovery, cell culture media, human and animal vaccine production, In vitro fertilization, diagnostics and others.

Based on end-users, the fetal bovine serums market is segmented into research & academic institutes and industry. Research & academic institutes are likely to grow at highest CAGR owing to extensive research carried out using fetal bovine serums.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global Fetal Bovine Serums market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is expected to lead fetal bovine serum market owing to the growing cell based academic research activities regarding fetal bovine serum. Apart from this, growing number of life science research labs, especially in the U.S. is expected to provide a significant boost to the fetal bovine serums market.

Europe is anticipated to gain significant market share in fetal bovine serum market due to the presence of technologically advanced laboratories in the region.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing fetal bovine serum market. Increasing academic research activities in region with government and private funding are expected to boost the market growth.

LAMEA is likely to witness sluggish growth in the fetal bovine serum market. Low healthcare expenditure and poor healthcare infrastructure in the region are likely to hamper the market growth.

Competitive Players

GE HealthcareThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Merck (Sigma Aldrich) CorporationBiowestPeak SerumBiological IndustriesTissue Culture BiologicalsRMBIOPAN-Biotech GmbHBovogen Biologicals Pty. LtdNucleus Biologics LLC Recent Developments

Recent Developments



April 2021

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and PPD Inc. entered into a definitive agreement, wherein Thermo Fisher acquired PPD for a whopping amount of USD 17.4 billion.



March 2021 - Merck KgAA announced a EUR 28 million (equivalent to USD 26.8 million) investment to expand a single-use assembly production line at its Life Science Center in Molsheim, France. June 2017

- Nucleus Biologics, a leading provider of cell culture products to the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, has relocated to a new 10,511 square foot office facility at 10929 Technology Place in San Diego. To accommodate its expansion over the next several years, the company is combining various facilities and lab space into a single structure.

Segmentation

By TypesCharcoal StrippedStem CellsDialyzedInactivatedOthersBy ApplicationDrug DiscoveryCell CultureImmunoassayOthersBy End-UserResearch And Academic InstitutionsDiagnostics LabsPharmaceuticalsOthers