Kuwait Firefighters Extinguish Blazes At Hospital
Date
11/8/2024 5:18:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Firefighters of the Kuwait Fire Force on Thursday scrambled to douse fire that broke out at the children hospital of Al-Adan Hospital.
The hospital conducted evacuation of patients and the medics when the fire erupted in the radiology ward, according to a statement by the KFF.
Minister of health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi hurried to the scene -- along with the KFF chief Talal Al-Roumi and other officials. (end)
