Al Khulaifi, UK Minister For Middle East And North Africa Discuss Bilateral Ties
Date
11/8/2024 2:18:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
London: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Minister for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office H E Hamish Faulkner in London, yesterday.
The meeting dealt with discussing the strong bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, and the means to enhance them, the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, ways to de-escalate, in addition to a number of issues of joint interest.
MENAFN08112024000063011010ID1108864691
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.