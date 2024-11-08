Al Khulaifi, UK Minister For Middle East And North Africa Discuss Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Minister for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office H E Hamish Faulkner in London, yesterday.

The meeting dealt with discussing the strong bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, and the means to enhance them, the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon, ways to de-escalate, in addition to a number of issues of joint interest.