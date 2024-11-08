(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 8 (KUNA)

--

1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem signed a decree regarding regulations for scholarships and study leaves for civilian employees.

1971 -- Fourteen Cooperative Societies established a Union of Cooperative Societies, considered to be a transformation in collective work.

1995 -- Kuwait's of Communications opened Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) ground station, the first in the Middle East.

2002 -- Kuwait Disabled Club won the world fencing championship that was held in Austin, Texas, US. Kuwait was the only Arab country competing in the event.

2016 -- Badriya Abdulraheem, Deputy CEO for North region at Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), won the best female in oil and gas field award. The award ceremony was held as part of Abu Dhabi international petroleum exhibition and conference.

2018 -- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water opened lubricants' testing laboratory, the first in the Middle East.

2019 -- Kuwait national team won the Asian Shooting Trap Championship, held in Qatar. (end) nsn