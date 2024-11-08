Morocco Elected Vice-President Of Interpol For Africa

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





GLASGOW (Scotland, UK), Nov 8 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Morocco was elected by a large majority to the vice-presidency of for Africa for a three-year term during the organization's executive committee elections.

This election attests to Morocco's efforts to maintain security and stability at regional and international levels and its pioneering role in promoting South-South security cooperation, the Moroccan General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.

Delegates from 96 member countries voted for the Moroccan representative during the vote, which took place on Nov 4-7 in Glasgow.

Morocco expressed strong willingness to contribute to the development of police structures in Africa and a resolute determination to strengthen South-South security cooperation and share its experiences and expertise with security services across the continent.

The Moroccan candidacy is inspired by high royal directives, making South-South cooperation a strategic choice and priority for the Kingdom and its African partners.

This pragmatic vision is based on developing relations between Morocco and African countries at all levels, including security.

Based on this vision, Morocco submitted a strong candidacy, focusing on investing in police human resources in Africa, developing security structures, and consolidating police cooperation within the African space to curb irregular immigration and human trafficking and prevent their connections with transnational crime networks, the DGSN statement emphasized.

Following its election to the Interpol executive committee as vice-president for Africa, Morocco aims to coordinate efforts with national central bureaus in African countries and worldwide to respond swiftly and efficiently to terrorist threats related to the regional ramifications of extremist organizations.

It also aims to highlight and coordinate efforts to combat unconventional risks related to the malicious use of artificial intelligence and new technologies by organized crime groups.

The DGSN had presented the candidacy of Police Commissioner Mohamed Dkhissi, Director of Judicial Police and Head of the National Central Bureau of Interpol-Rabat, for this position.

Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGSN-DGST), who led the Moroccan delegation at the 92nd session of the Interpol General Assembly in Glasgow, participated in multilateral discussions and bilateral meetings focused on strengthening international security cooperation and joint police action, as well as supporting Morocco's candidacy for the vice-presidency of Interpol for Africa.

Founded in 1923, Interpol is an international criminal police organization whose primary objective is to support national capacities and the exchange of information and expertise among the security services of its 196 member countries to better prevent and combat the transnational ramifications of various forms of crime and security threats. - NNN-AGENCIES