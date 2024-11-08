The Great Indian Kapil Show: How Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Messages For His Wife Became 'Flirty' App Notifications

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently graced The Great Indian Kapil Show, and added to the mirth by making interesting revelations behind the company's marketing moves.

Zomato app's 'flirtatious' notifications for its users have often cracked up customers, and have also gone viral. As it turns out, some of them were Deepinder Goyal's messages for his wife Gia, who was also present at the show, along with Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy.

Kapil said,“The notifications of their company are so flirty. It feels like a girlfriend and boyfriend are talking to each other”. Kapil showed the audience and Deepinder a few examples of the flirty notifications, leaving the audience as well as Narayana Murthy in splits.

'Passionate people' or 'personal relationship'?

While asking the Zomato CEO about the 'flirtatious notifications', Kapil wondered whether the messages were actually meant for Gia, that made it to the app by mistake.“You were actually typing this message for your customers or you were typing for Gia and by mistake you sent it to us?” asked Kapil .

Deepinder replied,“A couple of times it happened that I typed for Gia, and I thought I'll send them a nice notification. But not much. Let me tell you what happened. Our marketing team is very young. They don't have any background in marketing. They are passionate people”.

The Zomato boss added how it all started with his briefing to the team about building a 'personal relationship with the customer'.“So, I briefed them one day to make a relationship with the customer. Even I didn't know what it meant. I don't have any marketing background. I read a book and it said to make a relationship with the customer. I told them. They took me seriously”.

Deepinder Goyal's appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show comes days after he announced that he would not return as judge at Shark Tank India. According to Goyal, the decision was triggered by Swiggy's sponsorship of the fourth season, which led him to step away from the show due to concerns over competition.