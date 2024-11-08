Madrasa Cook Held In Haryana On Charges Of Sodomising Minor Student

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 8 (IANS) A madrasa cook was arrested by Haryana on charges of sodomising and threatening to kill a 13-year-old minor student in Raipur Rani in Panchkula district, police said.

According to the police,“the alleged incident took place on November 4 and after the crime the accused attempted to beat the minor to death with stones.”

On the complaint of the victim's father, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

As per the case registered at the Raipur Rani police station, the boy, a resident of Yamunanagar, studies in a madrasa in a village that falls in the Raipur Rani police station area.

His father was called on the night of November 4 at around 7.30 P.M. by the madrasa caretakers and told that his son was injured in an accident.

As the father reached Raipur Rani late at night, he was told that his son had been taken to a hospital in Chandigarh.

The child had suffered severe injuries on his face and head and was unable to speak.

After that, the father was told in the madrasa that someone had hit the teenager with a bike.

The child's medical examination was done in the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

Later, the police took the child to the District Child Welfare Office for counselling.

The child was not saying anything owing to nervousness. It was only when the father and acquaintances met him that he narrated his ordeal.

The child accused Abdul Basid, the cook working in the madrasa of sodomising him.

The accused was also charged for threatening to kill the minor.

In order to hide his crime, he allegedly attacked the victim on his face and head several times and believing him dead, he left him on a riverside.

On the complaint of the father, the police arrested the accused. The Station House Officer (SHO) said the father of the minor complained on Wednesday evening that the cook of the madrasa had sodomised his child.