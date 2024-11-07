Case IH Promotes Women's Leadership In Agriculture

(MENAFN- 3BL) It continues to be a challenge to get women the visibility and recognition they deserve for their contributions in agriculture. Case IH , a brand of CNH , is committed to promoting women's leadership roles in the industry.

Romina Bruno is a business administrator and a rural woman who found appreciation for the countryside from her father.

"He is a doctor. He was born in Jovita, Córdoba. In 1994, he bought the field as an and rented it. Over the years he acquired animals, and in 2004, when I finished my studies, he proposed that I take over the administration. The original idea was to come and go, but I stayed. I have had people by my side who have taught me, accompanied me, trusted me and put everything on the line for this dream," Romina explained.

In the family field south of Córdoba, Romina and her team, including her sisters, are dedicated to livestock and agriculture, working direct seeding with rotations of soybeans, corn and wheat with cover crops, such as vetches, rye and oats. To carry out these activities, they have a Puma 150 tractor and a Case IH Axial-Flow 5130 combine:

"My favorite time of the year is when I get on the machine and allow myself to live the minute by minute of the lots. I think it's the best combine on the market. Its Axial system puts it above the competition. Technology and quality of harvesting hand in hand with comfort and ease of use", said Romina.

With 20 years of experience in the market, Romina is in charge of administration and management, defining the company's guidelines and strategies, organizing the purchase of supplies, among other tasks. But in addition, in her daily life, she has seen herself putting reels, herding cows, assisting in births, when she is not on the combine or changing points on the platform.

When asked about female inclusion in the world of agriculture, Romina said that "we have made a lot of progress. I think that old dogmas are being broken where it was thought that the countryside was "a man's thing". Women in agriculture are gaining more visibility: more and more of us are working in managerial and leadership positions."

Advising young rural women who are starting their journey, Romina stressed that "the best advice is that there are no limits. The desire and desire to improve are the only limits we should set ourselves. Everything is possible as long as there is talent, effort and commitment. As long as we train ourselves in pursuit of continuous improvement and know how to empower ourselves. As women, we must continue to show the other side of rurality."