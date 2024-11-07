KU Hosts 'Chirgish Fest' To Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit

With stalls set up in the lawns of the Management Department, the event as per organizers is being held to boost local entrepreneurs and help promote their businesses.

More than a hundred stalls have been set up, featuring a diverse array of offerings including food, bakery items, jewelry, and traditional Kashmiri arts and crafts.

These stalls showcase the vibrant culture and rich craftsmanship of Kashmir, with food stalls offering local delicacies and bakery treats, while jewelry vendors present intricate, handcrafted pieces.

Amid wintry weather, food lovers are thronging the place and enjoying musical performances as well. Apart from food courts, local entrepreneurs have set up their stalls to showcase their works and find customers.

Head Department of Management Studies, Professor Bashir Ahmed Joo said that his focus has always been on practically promoting these businesses and the event aims to promote local business and boost the culture of entrepreneurship.

“We invested in the event to invoke entrepreneurial spirit. We invited local businesses and vendors from across Kashmir valley and provided them with the safe space to showcase their stalls” Joo said.

Joo further said that such spirit cannot be created in classrooms and forty percent of the stalls have been created by the students of the Management department.



“The faculty including the non-teaching staff has been instrumental in making the event a success. They guided us throughout the journey” said a student.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Badrunisa Bhat, who operates a cloud kitchen, shared details about her venture, Aafiyatos.“We sell authentic Hyderabadi dum biryani. Our best-selling items include Lahori Chapli Kebab, Khubani ka Meetha, and Kesar Badam Kheer.” Bhat said.



Badrunisa also explained that they set up a stall to promote the business and that the response so far has been very encouraging.

We are dedicated to delivering the most authentic and high-quality food,” she added.

Zaira, another entrepreneur, has set up a stall of Kashmiri handicrafts.

“We sell clothing of Kashmiri arts and crafts and we promote local entrepreneurship and so far the response has been encuraging” she said.

Syed Shazan, was one among scores of students who visited the fest.

“I enjoyed being at the exhibition, hope more such fests are organized at other places also. There was a vast collection of foods, sweets and other items” Shazan said.

The event will conclude on Friday.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now