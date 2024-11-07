Time After Time By Susan M. Borris: A Vivid Portrayal Of Ancient Dacia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time After Time, a historical by Susan M. Borris, offers readers an immersive exploration into the ancient world of Dacia, skillfully contrasted with a modern-day narrative set in New Orleans.



Set initially during the first century AD, Time After Time transports readers to the ancient kingdom of Dacia, located in what is now modern-day Romania. The Dacians, known for their fierce independence and formidable warfare tactics, are depicted at a time when their civilization is at the zenith of its power yet facing the imminent threat of Roman conquest. The narrative provides a detailed portrayal of Dacian culture, from their religious beliefs and social structures to their military strategies and diplomatic relations with Rome.



Susan M. Borris meticulously reconstructs the political and social environment of Dacia, drawing on extensive historical research to ensure accuracy in every aspect of Dacian life portrayed in the novel. Through the character of Micah, a young Dacian warrior, readers gain insight into the internal and external conflicts that shaped Dacia during this tumultuous period.



Parallel to the ancient setting, the novel features a contemporary storyline in New Orleans, where Desiree Etienne, a history student, uncovers her ancestral roots leading back to Dacia. This dual narrative structure not only bridges two eras but also enhances the thematic depth of the novel, reflecting on how the past continuously influences the present.



Time After Time delves into themes such as identity, legacy, and cultural continuity, illuminated through the lens of historical fiction. The novel encourages readers to reflect on the preservation of history and its relevance to modern identity and cultural heritage.



Susan M. Borris's dedication to historical fidelity and her ability to turn factual details into engaging, personal narratives make Time After Time an enriching read for those fascinated by history and its impact on contemporary life. The book is particularly suited for readers who appreciate a narrative that combines rigorous historical details with rich, character-driven storytelling.



About the Author



Susan M. Borris's love for writing ignited in middle school and has been her constant companion ever since. She studied English at the Community College in Elgin, Illinois, and later at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Her academic journey was cut short due to a friend's illness, but her passion for writing remained undimmed.



Susan's first published novel, Lost Identity, showcased her raw storytelling ability. Her writing is deeply emotional and vivid, creating immersive worlds and characters that resonate with readers. She prefers to write with the television on in the background, finding that the noise helps her focus and fully inhabit her creative space.



Her style, described in three words as emotional, real, and sometimes intense, was affirmed by a high school English teacher who advised her never to change it. This encouragement helped her trust her voice and continue developing her unique narrative style.



Living near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan balances her time between her passion for writing and gardening, and enjoying life with her family and her golden retriever, Murphy. A significant life event deeply impacted her outlook on life, emphasizing the importance of cherishing every moment.



Writing is not just a career for Susan; it's a source of joy and an essential part of her identity. She continues to work on new books, with the goal of leaving a legacy of stories for her family and readers. Through her writing, Susan shares not just narratives but the essence of her life's experiences, hopes, and dreams.

