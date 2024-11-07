MSP Titans Of The Industry Announces Bridgepoint Technologies, LLC As A Finalist For 2024 Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgePoint Technologies, LLC is honored to announce that we have been named a finalist in the inaugural MSP Titans of the Awards for 2024. This recognition highlights our commitment to excellence, innovation, and leadership within the Managed (MSP) industry, specifically within the industry.

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards celebrate the top performers in the MSP sector, recognizing those who have made significant contributions to the field through exceptional service, innovative solutions, and impactful business growth. Being selected as a finalist is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients and advancing the MSP industry.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a finalist in this year's MSP Titans of the Industry Awards," said Michael Millhouse, President at BridgePoint Technologies, LLC. "This nomination reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are dedicated to driving innovation and providing the highest level of service to our clients, and it's an honor to be acknowledged among such a distinguished group of industry leaders."

The finalists were chosen after a thorough evaluation process that assessed various factors, including business growth, customer satisfaction, and industry impact. The winners will be announced at the MSP Titans of the Industry Awards ceremony on December 4, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.

BridgePoint Technologies, LLC is excited to join our fellow finalists at the upcoming event and looks forward to celebrating the achievements of all the nominees. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to continuing our work in driving the MSP industry forward.

For more information on BridgePoint Technologies, LLC, visit

About BridgePoint Technologies, LLC:

Founded in 2004, BridgePoint Technologies, LLC is a leading MSP serving the legal industry in Chicagoland. We provide Managed I.T. Services, Co-Managed I.T. Services, Cybersecurity, I.T. Strategy, Cloud Solutions, and I.T. Support. Our goal is to help accelerate our customers' growth and maintain data security and compliance.

About the Author:

Michael Millhouse has served Chicagoland businesses for more than 20 years, specializing in IT services for the legal industry. Under his leadership, BridgePoint Technologies, LLC has helped numerous law firms integrate cutting-edge technology to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and protect against cybersecurity threats. Michael's dedication to providing tailored IT solutions has solidified his position as a leader in the MSP industry.

SOURCE BridgePoint Technologies, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED