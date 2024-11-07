Gigacloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, including strong growth in revenues, gross profit, net income, and adjusted EBITDA over the comparable period last year.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Total revenues of $303.3 million increased 70.2% from $178.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit of $77.3 million increased 58.1% from $48.9 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.5%, compared with 27.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income of $40.7 million increased 68.2% from $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income margin was 13.4%, compared with 13.6% for the third quarter of 2023.

Diluted EPS increased 66.1% to $0.98, from $0.59 for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 63.8% to $48.8 million, from $29.8 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 increased 55.4% to $1.15, from $0.74 for the third quarter of 2023. Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $260.5 million as of September 30, 2024, a 41.4% increase from $184.2 million as of December 31, 2023.



Year to Date 2024 Financial Highlights



Total revenues of $865.3 million increased 88.5% from $459.1 million for the same period of 2023.

Gross profit of $220.2 million increased 85.4% from $118.8 million for the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 25.5%, compared with 25.9% for the same period of 2023.

Net income of $94.8 million increased 62.1% from $58.5 million for the same period of 2023.

Net income margin was 11.0%, compared with 12.7% for the same period of 2023.

Diluted EPS increased 60.8% to $2.30, from $1.43 for the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 69.1% to $126.0 million from $74.5 million for the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 increased 68.1% to $3.06 from $1.82 for the same period of 2023.

Operational Highlights



GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 80.2% to $1,233.6 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from $684.7 million for the same period of 2023.

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 4 increased 72.0% to $635.5 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from $369.5 million for the same period of 2023. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 51.5% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 54.0% for the same period of 2023.

Active 3P sellers 5 increased 41.8% to 1,051 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from 741 for the same period of 2023.

Active buyers 6 increased 85.5% to 8,535 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, from 4,602 for the same period of 2023. Spend per active buyer 7 was $144,534 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024, compared with $148,793 for the same period of 2023.



“Our quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA have reached new record highs of $40.7 million and $48.8 million, respectively,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer.“We have also surpassed the 1,000 mark for active sellers and accumulated over 8,500 buyers, with Marketplace GMV exceeding $1.2 billion. GigaCloud's continued growth across all metrics, despite strong industry headwinds, underscores the strength and resilience of our Supplier Fulfilled Retail (SFR) model. We are optimistic about the transformative potential of digitizing the global supply chain for large-parcel merchandise and remain focused on managing near-term sector challenges as we position GigaCloud for sustained, profitable long-term growth.”

“In recognition of GigaCloud's substantial progress and optimistic outlook for the future, our board authorized a $46 million share repurchase program on September 3, 2024.” said Erica Wei, interim Chief Financial Officer.“As of November 6, 2024, we have purchased approximately $11.4 million shares pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1. Our commitment to maximizing shareholder value is grounded in thoughtful capital deployment decisions. In line with this approach, we plan to retire the shares repurchased to date under the authorization, which will effectively reduce the Company's total issued shares and underscore our dedication to sustainable, long-term value creation.”

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $275 million and $290 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

In June 2023, we announced that our board of directors approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to US$25.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months, which expired in June 2024. On September 3, 2024, we announced that our board of directors approved a new share repurchase program under which we may purchase up to $46.0 million of our Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.05, over a 12-month period. Under the share repurchase program, we may purchase our ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. We may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with our working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors. Our board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may modify, suspend or terminate the share repurchase program at any time. We plan to fund repurchases from our existing cash balance.

During the third quarter of 2024, we did not make any repurchase of our Class A ordinary shares. Since the establishment of the new share repurchase program, between October 1, 2024 and November 6, 2024, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 468,559 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $11.4 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act which we entered into on September 27, 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 7:30 pm U.S. Eastern Time on November 7, 2024 (8:30 am Hong Kong Time on November 8, 2024). Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at:

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. GigaCloud offers a comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories, including home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and non-recurring items. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, respectively. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Investor Relations

Email: ...

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Laurie Berman (Investors) – ...

George Medici (Media) – ...



