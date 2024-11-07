COP29: Swiss Ngos Call For Strong Financial Support

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A few days before the annual UN climate in Baku (Azerbaijan), Alliance Sud and WWF are calling for $1,000 billion a year to help the countries of the South. Switzerland is called upon to do more.

The UN's annual climate conference, which opens on Monday and runs until November 22, is due to conclude with a new target for financial aid to developing countries for the period after 2025.

This new target will replace the $100 billion annual target set in 2009, which was painfully missed until 2022.