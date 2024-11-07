Dollar Roars Up After Election Uncertainty
The dollar index rallied on the US presidential election results, picking its way up after consolidation and correction in recent weeks. Technically, this could be the start of a rally into the area of last year's highs, creating a potential upside of 2-4% from current levels. In the longer term, a climb into the region of the 2022 highs cannot be ruled out.
