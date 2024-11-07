عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dollar Roars Up After Election Uncertainty


11/7/2024 2:10:28 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

The dollar index rallied on the US presidential election results, picking its way up after consolidation and correction in recent weeks. Technically, this could be the start of a rally into the area of last year's highs, creating a potential upside of 2-4% from current levels. In the longer term, a climb into the region of the 2022 highs cannot be ruled out.

The markets widely discuss Trump's pro-inflationary policies, which will force the Fed to reconsider the pace of rate cuts next year. For now, this is out of the realm of speculation. We are more inclined to see higher tariffs, resulting deficit reduction, and manufacturing investment in the US as potential reasons for a stronger US currency over the next couple of years.

The FxPro Analyst Team

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN07112024000156011031ID1108862713


FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search