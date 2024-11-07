Bitcoin's Target Is $100K, But Could Be $70K First
Date
11/7/2024 2:10:28 PM
Market Picture
In the Cryptocurrency market, bitcoin has hit all-time highs, rising above $76K at one point on Wednesday. The increase over Tuesday and Wednesday was an impressive 14% but is well within the upward trend established in early September, although we did see a very rapid rise from the lower end of the range to the upper end.
