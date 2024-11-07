EU Pledges $100M In Aid To Afghanistan: Moe

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union (EU) has pledged to allocate $100 million in support of humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan's agricultural sector.

In a meeting with Acting of Economy, Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, the EU's representative for Afghanistan, Veronika Boschovic Pohar, confirmed the EU's commitment to providing $100 million for agriculture-related initiatives.

The of (MoE) shared details of the meeting on its X (formerly Twitter) page, noting that the two officials discussed the continuation of humanitarian and developmental aid to Afghanistan.

The MoE also said that the EU representative assured Hanif that a conference would soon be organised to support small-scale economic activities and businesses.

Hanif called for continued humanitarian assistance and the EU's ongoing cooperation in various sectors, emphasizing:“EU development aid and support for the private sector and businesses can help improve the economic situation of families. Our people urgently need both humanitarian and development assistance.”

The MoE added that Veronika pledged to communicate the EU's commitment to its members and the broader international community.

sa