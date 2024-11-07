Four Killed In Intense Israeli Airstrikes On Villages And Towns In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli warplanes intensified their bombing of villages and towns in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four people.

Field sources reported that Israeli have targeted several southern towns since last night until this morning, including Al-Sultaniyah, Baraashit, Safad El Battikh, Al-Tayri and Haris.

The aircraft also carried out an in the village of Yohmor Al Shaqif in southern Lebanon, in addition to bombing the outskirts and surrounding areas of the village with internationally banned cluster bombs, targeting agricultural lands.

The artillery bombardment targeted several southern towns, including Bint Jbeil, Ainata, Kounin, Al-Tayri, Baraashit, and Khiam.

Lebanon has been under Israeli aggression since October 2023. However, since the end of September, the Israeli entity has escalated its air and artillery strikes at an unprecedented rate, expanding the scope of its targets to include the capital, Beirut. This has resulted in the deaths and injuries of thousands of Lebanese, in addition to forcing more than one million people to flee their homes.

