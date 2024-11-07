Agility CMS Promotes Jina Zohori To President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jina ZohoriTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agility CMS , a leading headless content management system (CMS) provider, is pleased to announce the of Jina Zohori to the role of President. Jina, previously Head of Customer Experience, brings extensive expertise in strategic planning, customer success, and operational excellence, positioning her to lead Agility CMS into a dynamic future of growth and innovation.Since joining Agility CMS in 2022, Jina has proven herself as a transformative leader. As Head of Customer Experience, she spearheaded initiatives to enhance client success, streamline partnerships, and optimize technical support, building a high-performance team dedicated to delivering exceptional customer journeys. Her commitment to process improvement and customer-centric strategies has been instrumental in establishing Agility CMS as a trusted and user-friendly platform in the CMS space."Jina's track record of driving results and fostering collaboration aligns perfectly with Agility CMS's mission to offer unparalleled support and a robust CMS solution," said Jon Voigt , CEO of Agility CMS. "Her leadership has already created a significant impact, and we are thrilled to see her step into the role of President, where she will continue to shape our organization's vision and accelerate our global growth."With a background in customer success and operations management across diverse industries, including technology and media, Jina is known for her consultative approach and her ability to manage high-value relationships. Her experience includes leading cross-functional teams, managing customer life cycles, and building scalable processes, all of which will be pivotal in her new role as she drives Agility CMS's ambitious growth strategy."I am honored and excited to take on this new role," said Jina Zohori. "My focus as President will be on fostering a customer-first culture that not only meets but anticipates our clients' evolving needs. Agility CMS has an incredible foundation, and I look forward to building on that to propel our product, service, and community forward."Under Jina's leadership, Agility CMS will continue its commitment to providing innovative, flexible, and user-friendly content management solutions that empower businesses globally.

