Hawaii Medical College Names New Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hawaii Medical College Logo

Dr. Zachary Oliver

Zachary Oliver is now the college's Executive Director

- Ashton Cudjoe, Founder of Hawaii Medical CollegeHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaii Medical College (HMC) has promoted Dr. Zachary Oliver to Executive Director of Hawaii Medical College as of October 1, 2024. He had been the Director of Education for the past 2 years.Prior to joining Hawaii Medical College, Dr. Oliver worked as a consultant for small businesses in Hawaii. As a result of this work, he witnessed many of the problems that businesses in Hawaii face in finding and retaining well-trained staff, especially in the healthcare sector that requires specialized knowledge and skills.For the more than 20 years prior to joining HMC, Dr. Oliver served as a professor and academic administrator helping and mentoring undergraduate and graduate students working through their degree programs. Throughout, he's worked in senior leadership roles to help establish a culture of coaching and mentoring supporting strong, sustained organizational performance through rigorous dedication to continuous improvement.Dr. Oliver brings a wealth of knowledge and dedication in helping students achieve their goals. In each of his roles, he has helped to instill a "champion's mindset" to help the individuals he works with to maintain their focus and overcome the internal challenges that block the successful achievement of goals.“Hawaii Medical College is thrilled to have Zachary Oliver as its Executive Director,” stated Ashton Cudjoe, Founder of Hawaii Medical College.“Our student body, other staff members and our Hawaii healthcare community will benefit from his dedication.”Dr. Oliver will be leading the college as it deepens its service to our community and expands the college's program offerings in the coming years. Currently, Hawaii Medical College programs include Clinical Medical Assistant, Healthcare Administration Billing & Coding, Advanced Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician. Diploma-level programs can be completed in 10 months, while Degree Programs take 18 months. To learn more visit: hmiAbout Hawaii Medical CollegeOpened in May 2007, Hawaii Medical College is Hawaii's largest and most successful accredited locally owned career institution. Hawaii Medical College provides a supportive and care-oriented learning environment for students. Its professional staff trains students to be successful in a variety of careers from medical assistants, medical billing and coding administrators to office assistants, pharmacy technicians, and nurse aides. The college provides support and guidance to students from varying backgrounds, working adults, recent high-school graduates, military spouses, and veterans. Each year, the college reports program completions of between 200 – 400. The mission of Hawaii Medical College is to provide a supportive environment where staff and students develop the necessary talents to be successful in their chosen healthcare careers .###

Patricia Monick

Hawaii Medical College

+1 808-256-6759

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.