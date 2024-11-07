Zappos Re-Opens Outlet Store In Louisville, Kentucky

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The footwear-first e-tailer continues to deliver WOW to customers through the expansion of its physical store presence

LOUISVILLE,

Ky., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappos, the footwear-first e-tailer known for exceptional customer service, today re-opened its original and only outlet store, The Outlet Powered by

Zappos, in Louisville, just in time for the holidays.

As the brand continues to expand its presence both and offline, The Outlet Powered by

Zappos furthers the company's commitment to building a shopping experience for all. Customers in Louisville will be able to shop The Outlet Powered by Zappos for everyone on their list this season! Footwear, apparel and accessories, and a wide assortment of luxury items, are all available at the store.

Customers have been wanting The Outlet to re-open its doors-and we're thrilled to be serving them here again!

"Zappos is always on the lookout for new ways to evolve and grow, while ensuring the best service and experience for our customers," said Joe Cano, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Zappos. "In achieving those goals, we keep a close ear to our customers' feedback. They've been wanting The Outlet to re-open its doors-and we're thrilled to be serving them here again!"

For the first time ever, the retailer's physical store will be offering pre-built footwear pallets for sale. From Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, customers will receive 30% off their entire purchase (certain restrictions apply). Shoppers can expect other promotions throughout the year including, but not limited to, an additional 50% off purple-dotted shoes and luxury department shoes, and 30% to 50% off footwear pallets.

The Outlet Powered by

Zappos is located at 9101 Minor Ln., and is open on Tues. through Fri., from 11am to 7pm

About

Zappos

Established in 1999, Zappos is an e-commerce company known for delivering WOW. Innovating for over two decades, Zappos has continuously challenged retail industry standards to better serve customers, partners and employees. As the leader who pioneered selling footwear online,

Zappos offers a curation of world-class footwear and apparel brands for men, women, and children of all abilities. The Zappos experience will continue to evolve and inspire joy in unexpected places as they serve their customers with WOW. Zappos LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon, Inc.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Zappos

