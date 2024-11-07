Metamaterial Market Worth $1.38 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is expected to hold the largest share of the metamaterial because of the region's heavily advanced technological and capabilities, heavy in high-tech sectors, and advanced infrastructure. Technological leadership in leading application areas such as telecommunication, aerospace & defense, and medical devices drives adoption of metamaterials due to increasing demand from materials that are expected to offer superior electromagnetic, optical, and mechanical properties. Such major corporations and academic institutions in the region have led innovation in technologies in metamaterials, including so-called cloaking devices, antennas, and advanced imaging systems, among others. Other government-supported initiatives on advanced materials and defense innovation look to add to the development of metamaterials in North America. For instance, the US Department of Defense has expressed considerable interest in adopting metamaterials for stealth technology, radar evasiveness, as well as high-performance antennas, among many others. This increasingly favorable level of huge market presence is even more complemented by such a strong presence of giants in the market, primarily in the US.

The report profiles key players in metamaterial companies such as include Kymeta Corporation (US), Psivotal Commware (US), Echodyne Corp. (US), ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L. (Germany), Metalenz, Inc. (US), Greenerwave (France), Edgehog (Canada), Metamagnetics (US), Fractal Antenna Systems, Inc. (US), Lumotive (US), and TeraView Limited (UK). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and agreements.

