Deriva Energy Supports Disaster Relief Efforts In North Carolina


11/7/2024 10:16:39 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deriva energy has committed $300,000 in donations to support the communities in Western North Carolina rebuilding after Hurricane Helene. Deriva has staff and operating renewable projects in the affected areas with our projects continuously supplying electric power in the wake of the hurricane. As a company we want to further give back to the communities and region that welcomed us in years ago.

Our donations aim to provide direct relief and essential resources to address immediate and long-term recovery challenges through the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund and an employee donation matching program.

As a company we want to further give back to the communities and region that welcomed us in years ago.

Deriva Energy extends its deepest support to our neighbors, customers, landowners and all those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Deriva Energy
 Deriva Energy is an established leader in clean energy, with over 6,000 megawatts of operating assets and over 12,500 MW of assets in development across the U.S. Formerly known as Duke Energy
Renewables, Deriva is a portfolio company of Brookfield, one of the world's largest owners and operators of renewable power and climate transition assets. Deriva is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Contact:
 [email protected]

SOURCE Deriva Energy

MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108862131


PR Newswire

