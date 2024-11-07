HI-CHEW® And Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Team Up To Launch HI-CHEW® Key Lime Pie Flavor For Limited Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The fan-favorite dessert flavor is transformed into a delectable frozen treat for this holiday season

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW ® , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, has partnered with Menchie's Frozen Yogurt , North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, to bring a sweet and tangy flavor to consumers: HI-CHEW® Key Lime Pie . The limited-edition flavor is now available in participating Menchie's stores nationwide throughout November.

HI-CHEW® and Menchie's Launch HI-CHEW® Key Lime Pie Flavor

With the holiday season around the corner, HI-CHEW ® Key Lime Pie flavor brings the classic dessert flavor to life with a refreshing twist. Inspired by the fan-favorite HI-CHEW ® Key Lime Pie flavor from HI-CHEW ® Dessert Mix, which launched in January 2024, this frozen dessert encapsulates the joy of gathering around the table with your loved ones while holding true to the lime-forward, tart and citrusy taste of the pie. Menchie's HI-CHEW ® Key Lime Pie flavor is nonfat and is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup.

"Dessert is an essential part of the holiday season, and we're so excited to bring our Key Lime Pie flavor to Menchie's customers this year," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our continued partnership with Menchie's allows us to apply our flavor innovation techniques in a unique way and spread the joy of HI-CHEW ® flavors to even more consumers."

Since its U.S. debut, HI-CHEW ® has remained dedicated to flavor innovation, leading to the release of the HI-CHEW ® Dessert Mix earlier this year – a distinctive departure from the brand's classic fruit flavors. Menchie's also holds innovation as a core value, as its unique flavors and creative brand partnerships have a strong stake in its brand identity.

"The HI-CHEW ® Key Lime Pie flavor is a perfect way to kick off the holiday season," said Elizabeth Berry, VP of Marketing at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "We're looking forward to seeing our guests enjoy the treat and cherish the memories made while visiting Menchie's stores nationwide."

This is the sixth collaboration between HI-CHEW ®

and Menchie's. The two brands first teamed up in July 2019 when Menchie's launched HI-CHEW ® Dragon Fruit, inspired by the fan-favorite HI-CHEW ® Dragon Fruit flavor. In 2020, Menchie's unveiled two flavors, HI-CHEW ® Mango and HI-CHEW ® Passion Fruit, which could be enjoyed on their own or swirled together to create the mouthwatering flavor of HI-CHEW ® Tropical Smoothie. Then for National Candy Month in June 2022, Menchie's created a sweet and sour HI-CHEW ® Rainbow Sherbet Flavor in celebration of HI-CHEW's Fantasy Mix. Most recently in 2023, Menchie's brought back its HI-CHEW ® Raspberry flavor for a limited time, which first launched in July 2021.

The HI-CHEW ® Key Lime Pie flavor is available now throughout the month of November at participating Menchie's stores nationwide. To find a Menchie's store near you, visit Menchies . Like Menchie's on Facebook and follow Menchie's on Instagram and TikTok for the latest flavor news. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA ) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFTTM, and ChargelTM in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW®

having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, and new Dessert Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix,

and new Dessert Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. The newly launched HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.

About Menchie's Frozen Yogurt:

Menchie's is North America's largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise. With about 350 stores, the franchise has locations open in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. Guaranteeing happiness in every cup, the brand offers guests premium rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations in every bite. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of "happy" California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST).

Menchie's frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.

Menchie's also offers decadent vegan and dairy-free flavors, as well as gluten-free and no sugar added flavors, ensuring its commitment to offering something for everyone.

