Matt Bergstrom Joins World Sauna Group

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- World Sauna Group , a Bathing Brands company, is excited to welcome Matt Bergstrom as Regional Sales Manager. World Sauna Group's mission is to lead the industry in bringing Nordic sauna, cold therapy, and steam to premier showroom retailers across North America.

Bergstrom joins World Sauna Group with over 24 years of success in the sauna industry and has set up and installed over 1,000 saunas in his career. His unique perspective of construction and show floor selling helps dealers succeed under his tutelage.

With his vast knowledge of indoor, outdoor, traditional, and infrared saunas, as well as his passion for innovative heating technology, Bergstrom brings experience that customers and dealers alike have come to know and appreciate. His expertise will be valued as World Sauna Group introduces its premium products to showrooms.

“Hot and cold bathing modalities are at the forefront of the Experiential Bathing movement in North America, and people are eager to touch and feel these products in person,” explains Dave Sadowski, CEO and Chief Bathing Enthusiast at Bathing Brands.“Matt's love of sauna, along with his technical acumen and talent for enhancing the showroom experience makes him a valuable addition to World Sauna Group.”

“We're excited to welcome Matt to the team,” adds Mark Raisanen, Vice President of Retail Programs at World Sauna Group.“World Sauna Group will provide American and Canadian showrooms with the world's finest Nordic selections so that people can experience these healing products in depth. With his astute approach to selling and training, Matt will be instrumental in guiding retailers into the world of successful sauna sales.”

Outside of work, sauna holds a special place in Bergstrom's life. He owns both an indoor and an outdoor sauna and uses them daily. Bergstrom has blended his passion for sauna with his love of hockey and has worked with nearly every NHL club in North America. Professional hockey players and coaches reach out to him for advice on their personal home saunas and installing quality saunas in their locker rooms.

“I'm thrilled that Matt is joining us,” says Tina Adams, President of Bathing Brands and World Sauna Group.“Matt has an unmatched understanding of the sauna retail landscape and is uniquely aware of the needs of showrooms and their bathing clientele. It's wonderful to find someone with such a comprehensive knowledge and passion for sauna.”

“World Sauna Group understands that showrooms are ideal settings for people to truly feel and understand these amazing products and environments. There is no substitute for an in-person experience to help them appreciate the benefits and satisfaction of thermal bathing,” states Bergstrom.“It's my privilege to bring these world-class products to showrooms and their communities, and I'm honored to join the World Sauna Group team.”

