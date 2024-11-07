BALTIMORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Ellen Flynn and Tom

Yost of The Yost Group have filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) and Carroll County Department of Social Services (DSS). The lawsuit alleges that these agencies failed to protect three boys-Steven, Robert, and Louis-from years of sexual abuse under the care of foster parent Samuel Glover, who is currently serving a 50-year sentence for sexual child abuse.

Carroll County Dept of Social Services in Maryland

The suit claims that Maryland DHS and Carroll County DSS were negligent in their vetting and monitoring of foster parent Samuel Glover despite multiple opportunities to discover his abusive behavior.

"We are taking this legal action not only to seek justice for Steven, Robert, and Louis but also to shine a light on the failures within the Maryland Foster Care System," said Attorney Tom Yost. "The state has a fundamental duty to protect its most vulnerable citizens; in this case, it failed miserably. We are committed to holding the responsible parties accountable and fighting for the reforms necessary to prevent this from happening to other children."

The complaint alleges that the boys, who entered Samuel Glover's home at various times between the ages of 7 and 13, were subjected to cruel military-style punishments if they did not participate in sexual activities, with Samuel Glover and his live-in boyfriend Marshall Kirkpatrick.

Further, the lawsuit asserts that the department's actions directly contributed to the boys' long-term physical, emotional, and psychological injuries.

The legal action also seeks to bring attention to systemic failures within the Maryland Foster Care System. We encourage all survivors of child sexual abuse suffered while in the Maryland foster care system to come forward to share their truth in a safe and protected environment.

The Child Victims Act

(CVA) enables survivors of childhood sexual abuse like Steven, Robert and Louis to seek justice for the unimaginable lifetime toll that childhood sexual abuse has caused in their lives.

This lawsuit is a significant step toward justice and reform, aiming to ensure that no other children suffer the horror experienced by these young boys.

The Yost Legal Group helps survivors of child sexual abuse hold their abusers accountable. The law firm provides free, confidential consultations and empowers survivors through legal action to ensure their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

The Yost Legal Group is actively involved in attempting to eliminate sexual abuse of minors within institutional environments. We are currently pursuing claims against the catholic church, juvenile detention centers, schools, and the foster care system.

For more information, please contact...