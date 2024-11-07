عربي


Hydrogenpro ASA - Invitation To Q3 2024 Webcast


11/7/2024 7:46:55 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) will publish the financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Tuesday 12 November 2024 at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 10:00 CET, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation will be held by Jarle Dragvik (CEO) and Martin Thanem Holtet (CFO).

Questions can be posted online during the presentation. LINK to webcast: #!/hegnarmedia/20241112_2

The presentation will be held in English. The report and presentation will be made available at
and .

For further information, please contact:
Martin Thanem Holtet (CFO)
+47 922 44 902

PR Newswire

