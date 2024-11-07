Company Distilling Unveils Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin, Bringing A Unique Spirit To Both Gin And Whiskey Lovers Alike

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin debuts Nov. 9, blending gin's zest with a smooth whiskey finish-exclusively at Company Distilling.

Townsend, Tennessee, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, Company Distilling is thrilled to announce the launch of Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin, an extraordinary new spirit available exclusively at Company Distilling's locations starting November 9th. Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin offers a fresh perspective for gin enthusiasts and bourbon lovers alike, blending the classic elegance of gin with a subtle, yet rich whiskey finish. Crafted with a delicate balance of aromas and flavors, this new product is designed to bring gin and whiskey fans together in an unforgettable, harmonious encounter.

Formulated with a refined balance of aromas and flavors, Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin offers a sensory experience for those who appreciate the zest of gin and the depth of whiskey. With notes of citrus, warm pine, and oak on the nose, the gin reveals a layered palate-smooth and complex, with touches of vanilla, pine, and oak spice that bridge the worlds of gin and whiskey in a bold, harmonious way.

"With Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin, we're inviting bourbon lovers to expand their palates into a new category," said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller at Company Distilling . "This gin combines familiar barrel notes of vanilla and oak spice with the vibrant pine and citrus flavors of a classic gin, creating something entirely new. It's designed for the adventurous ones ready to explore fresh territory without losing the warmth and richness they love."

Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin tells a“star-crossed lovers” story, uniting two iconic spirits. Crafted to be savored amid holiday gatherings, Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin embodies the essence of the season-like a“Christmas in a glass”-and offers bourbon lovers a smooth transition into gin.

Available for a limited time in Company Distilling's tasting rooms, Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin is designed to extend the gin lover's palate into the cozy season, providing a beautiful alternative for holiday celebrations. With its unique flavor profile, this heirloom gin offers bourbon lovers a familiar, yet adventurous introduction to gin.

Guests are invited to enjoy Ghost Rail Heirloom Gin during Company Distilling's exclusive premium tasting experience at our distilleries in Townsend, Tennessee, and Thompson's Station, Tennessee. With high demand expected, we encourage pre-booking to secure your spot.

About Company Distilling

Company Distilling is based in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee. It was founded by a group of friends with a history of building distilleries, crafting exceptional spirits, and bringing people together. Kris Tatum and Jeff Arnett have changed the course of distilling over the last twenty years and look forward to continuing to do so with the formation of Company Distilling. So, when you pour a glass of Company, you're experiencing something new. But one sip, and you'll know it's not their first go-around.

