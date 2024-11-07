Trump secures US presidential election

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has clinched a second term in office, with US outlets confirming his victory after officials in Wisconsin declared him the winner in the key battleground state. The win delivered ten electoral votes to Trump, pushing him past the 270 electoral vote threshold required to secure the presidency.



Trump had predicted his victory earlier, stating that he would also win the popular vote once all votes were counted. Wisconsin, a critical swing state, played a pivotal role in this election, having flipped between Trump and his rivals in past cycles. Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but lost it to Joe Biden in 2020. Both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, campaigned intensely in the state.



While Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to address supporters later, several world leaders have already congratulated Trump on his win, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that he was unaware of any plans for President Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump, noting that the US is considered a “deeply unfriendly nation” by Russia due to its involvement in conflicts against the Russian state.

MENAFN07112024000045015687ID1108861311