Angus Gold To Present At The 2024 Precious Metals Summit Zurich And Participate In The 121 Mining Investment Conference

At the Precious Metals Summit, Breanne Beh, President and CEO of Angus Gold, will be presenting on November 12 at 1:45 pm CET about the Company's exploration activities at both its Banded Iron Formation (“BIF”) and Dorset targets at the Golden Sky project in Wawa, Ontario. Approximately 30 minutes after the presentation concludes, a replay can be accessed via the following link:

About Precious Metals Summit:

Precious Metals Summits provide a one-stop destination for institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate development executives from senior precious metals companies who want to be ahead of the pack in identifying the most prospective explorers and developers from around the globe. This unique, by-invitation Summits offer delegates the opportunity to attend corporate presentations, meet one-on-one with senior management and to network in an exclusive yet warm and relaxed atmosphere.

The Company will also participate in the 121 Mining Investment Conference on November 14 and 15 to engage with existing and prospective investors.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting 140 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here .

About 121 Mining Investment:

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Singapore, as well as online editions throughout the year.

The Golden Sky Project

The 100%-owned Golden Sky Project is located within the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, which is host to Wesdome's high-grade Eagle River and the Mishi open-pit gold mines. The Company's 290-square-kilometres land package is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the two Wesdome mines.

The ongoing drill program on the Golden Sky Project is focused on the Dorset Gold Zone, which hosts a historic gold resource; the BIF Zone, a new gold zone discovery in a large banded iron formation; as well as the Eagle River Splay deformation zone, which shows potential for another extensive gold system. Angus' drill programs on the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone have been successful at extending the strike length of the previously modelled zone from 750 metres to 1.7 kilometres. The Dorset Gold Zone historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g/t Au cut-off) consists of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au). For greater details on the Golden Sky Project, please refer to the NI 43-101 technical report for the Golden Sky Project entitled, 'NI 43-101 Technical Report Wawa Property Ontario, Canada' dated February 18, 2020, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

About Angus Gold:

Angus Gold Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company's flagship project is the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario. The Project is immediately adjacent to the Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statements

