Zelensky Arrives At European Political Community Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine arrived at the summit of the European Community in Budapest.

That's according to Ukrinform.

"Arrival at the summit of the European Political Community," reads the report.

As reported, at the end of October, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Prime Viktor Orban of Hungary, which currently presides over the EU, invited the leaders of the member states of the European Political Community to a summit in Budapest on November 7.

Earlier, a video address, President Zelensky said he would attend the summit of the European Political Community in Budapest.