Tickeron Releases New Line Of AI Trading Bots - Stock Pickers With Positive Alphas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron , Inc., a prominent provider of AI-driven quantitative trading solutions, has launched its latest innovation: the Stock Picker trading robots . These advanced AI-powered tools offer strategic insights for hedge fund managers and traders, focusing on sector rotation and fundamental analysis to highlight promising opportunities. Powered by Tickeron's proprietary Models (FLMs), Stock Pickers generate quant-driven signals designed to enhance mid-to-long-term financial growth and streamline risk management.

Key Features:



Focus on Small-Cap Stocks with Growth Potential. Stock Pickers apply the Acquirer's Multiple and Proprietary Gainer Strategy to evaluate small-cap stocks, aiming to uncover financially stable, high-growth opportunities.

Acquirer's Multiple . This valuation metric evaluates companies based on their enterprise value relative to operating earnings (EBIT) designed to identify companies that are undervalued but have high earnings potential.

Proprietary Gainer Strategy. This metric scores a company's growth potential based on six financial indicators, emphasizing recent quarterly performance relative to the prior year.

Strategic Sector Rotation and Value Investing. Stock Pickers use sector rotation strategies to focus on top-performing economic sectors, such as finance (XLF), technology (XLK), and healthcare (XLV), targeting companies within these sectors with strong fundamentals. This dual approach of sector selection and value-oriented investing provides robust, medium-to-long-term growth opportunities while mitigating risks. Monthly Rebalancing and Adaptive Strategy. Stock Pickers conduct monthly reviews and rebalancing processes, selecting stocks and sectors based on updated economic data. By refreshing its portfolio monthly, the bots stay responsive to market changes and shifts in sector performance, helping investors remain aligned with current macroeconomic conditions.

"Tickeron 's Stock Pickers with positive alphas are setting a new standard for AI-driven trading tools," said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO of Tickeron. "Integrating Financial Learning Models (FLMs), these AI-driven models provide actionable signals and growth-oriented strategies for hedge fund managers and traders. By simulating real market scenarios, Tickeron enables professionals to identify undervalued opportunities and manage portfolios with precision, keeping them ahead in today's competitive market landscape."

About Tickeron . Tickeron provides AI-enhanced tools that empower traders to make well-informed decisions. With an emphasis on quantitative analysis and real-time data, Tickeron's Financial Learning Models (FLMs) support traders in navigating complex financial markets, and improving trading outcomes through advanced technology. For full details on legal information and disclaimers, users are encouraged to review Tickeron's terms on the platform.

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Tickeron, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED